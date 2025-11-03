Patterson carried nine times for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Titans.

Kimani Vidal (12 carries for 30 yards, no receptions on one target) drew the start and led the backfield with a 72 percent snap share, but Patterson outproduced him on the ground, despite playing just 18 of the Chargers' 65 offensive snaps (28 percent). The Chargers are still likely to prioritize Vidal as their top passing-down back, but the delineation of the workload on the ground between the two players could become more even moving forward in light of Patterson's strong showing in Week 9. Patterson will revert to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, but he's a strong bet to be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster in advance of next Sunday's game against the Steelers.