Patterson rushed eight times for 29 yards while adding three receptions on four targets for eight yards in Sunday's 19-3 loss to Denver.

Patterson was able to re-emerge in Week 18 with starter Omarion Hampton sitting out the season finale along with several other key players. The 25-year-old Patterson led the Chargers' backfield in touches, although it was QB Trey Lance who led the team in rushing (9-69-0) Sunday. Hampton will be available for the wild-card round of the playoffs, so Patterson can safely be ignored against the Patriots next Sunday.