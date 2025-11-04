Patterson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Patterson was elevated for Sunday's Week 9 win over Tennessee and worked as Los Angeles' No. 2 running back (behind Kimani Vidal), logging 18 of 65 offensive snaps. Patterson ended up out-producing Vidal despite the relatively small snap share, tallying 44 yards on nine carries (to Vidal's 30 yards on 12 rushes). Patterson's presence became a necessity with all of Omarion Hampton (ankle), Hassan Haskins (hamstring) and Najee Harris (Achilles) on IR. Vidal currently is the only healthy running back on the Chargers' 53-man roster, so it would be surprising if Patterson isn't elevated again (or signed to the active roster) ahead of Sunday's Week 10 matchup against Pittsburgh.