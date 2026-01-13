Patterson played five snaps on special teams during Sunday's 16-3 wild-card loss to the Patriots, gaining 28 yards on his only kick return.

Patterson did not log any offensive snaps despite Omarion Hampton being limited to just one carry versus New England. Injuries to Los Angeles' top backfield options early in the year paved the way for Patterson to handle a combined 41 rush attempts across his six regular-season appearances, totaling 159 rushing yards and one touchdown. He also secured three of four targets for eight yards. Patterson will be a restricted free agent this offseason.