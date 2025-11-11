Patterson reverted to the Chargers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Patterson was elevated to the active roster for the third week in a row, officially logging a one-yard carry while playing four snaps offense, but he did have another carry negated by a holding call. The running back operated as the No. 2 option behind Kimani Vidal, but Vidal far outpaced him with 68 offensive snaps. Patterson has now exhausted all of his elevations and the team will have to sign him to the active roster in order for him to play again this season.