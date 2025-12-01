Patterson rushed 11 times for 54 yards and one touchdown in the Chargers' 31-14 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

With Omarion Hampton (ankle) still sidelined, Patterson once again served as the Chargers' RB2 behind Kimani Vidal, who rushed 25 times for 126 yards and one touchdown as the Bolts' clear lead back against Las Vegas. Five of Patterson's 11 carries came on the final drive in the fourth quarter, one that was capped off by a Patterson two-yard touchdown. Through four games, Patterson has rushed 32 times for 129 yards and one score.