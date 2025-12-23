The Chargers signed Patterson to the active roster from the practice squad Tuesday.

Patterson has bounced between the Chargers' practice squad and active roster all season. The running back has played in four games, totalling 129 rush yards and a rush touchdown on 32 attempts. With Kimani Vidal (neck) questionable, Patterson could see carries in Sunday's game against the Texans as a rotational back behind the starter Omarion Hampton.