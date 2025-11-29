default-cbs-image
The Chargers signed Patterson to the active roster from their practice squad Saturday.

Patterson will provide additional depth at running back during Sunday's matchup versus the Raiders, as Omarion Hampton (ankle) will be sidelined for at least one more game. Patterson had already been elevated from the practice squad the maximum three times, carrying the ball 21 times for 75 yards across those appearances.

