Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Tendered by Bolts
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Chargers assigned Patterson a one-year exclusive rights free agent tender Friday.
Patterson signed to the Chargers' practice squad in mid-October before joining the active roster in late November due to an ankle injury to Omarion Hampton. Patterson tallied eight or more carries in four of six regular-season games and finished with 41 carries for 159 yards and one touchdown along with three catches (on four targets) for eight yards. The Buffalo product will compete for a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster for the 2026 season.
More News
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: No offensive touches in WC loss•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Expanded role with starter resting•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Used mostly as kick returner•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Signed to active roster•
-
Jaret Patterson: Resurfaces on practice squad•
-
Jaret Patterson: Waived by Chargers•