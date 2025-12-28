Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Used mostly as kick returner
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patterson turned his lone carry into one yard and logged 58 yards on two kickoff returns during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.
Even with Kimani Vidal (neck) inactive for Saturday's game, Patterson firmly operated as the Chargers' RB3 behind Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins (head). However, Patterson did get an opportunity as a kickoff returner due to the absences of Vidal and Derius Davis (ankle), and that could be Patterson's main path to playing time in the Chargers' Week 18 tilt against the Broncos.
More News
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Signed to active roster•
-
Jaret Patterson: Resurfaces on practice squad•
-
Jaret Patterson: Waived by Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Scores late TD in Week 13 win•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Signed to active roster•
-
Chargers' Jaret Patterson: Returns to practice squad•