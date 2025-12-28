Patterson turned his lone carry into one yard and logged 58 yards on two kickoff returns during the Chargers' 20-16 loss to the Texans on Saturday.

Even with Kimani Vidal (neck) inactive for Saturday's game, Patterson firmly operated as the Chargers' RB3 behind Omarion Hampton and Hassan Haskins (head). However, Patterson did get an opportunity as a kickoff returner due to the absences of Vidal and Derius Davis (ankle), and that could be Patterson's main path to playing time in the Chargers' Week 18 tilt against the Broncos.