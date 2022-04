The Chargers selected Taylor in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 214th overall.

Taylor was a two-year starter at Wake Forest who played in Winston-Salem for five years thanks to the NCAA's blanket waiver for the 2020 season. He had six career interceptions and ran a kickoff back for a touchdown in 2021. Taylor ran a 4.46 in the 40 at his pro day and will likely make the roster through his special teams skill.