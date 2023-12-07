Taylor (illness) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Taylor missed Sunday's Week 13 win over New England due to an illness, but he appears to be feeling better since he was able to log a full practice session to open Week 14 prep. The second-year cornerback has had a major role on the Chargers' defense at times this season, but he may have fallen out of favor given that he didn't log any defensive snaps Week 12 versus Baltimore. However, starter Deane Leonard didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle/heel issue, so Taylor could be thrust back into a significant snap count Sunday against the Broncos if Leonard doesn't suit up.