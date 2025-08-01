Chargers' Ja'Sir Taylor: Plays in preseason opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taylor (ribs) logged 29 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles (two solo) in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game versus Detroit.
Taylor's 2024 season was cut short due to a ribs injury suffered in Week 18, but he's healthy now and competing for a starting job in the Chargers' revamped secondary.
