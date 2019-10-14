Chargers' Jason Moore: Catches two passes in five snaps
Moore caught both of his targets for 43 yards in the 24-17 loss Sunday to the Chargers.
Moore made his first NFL catch late in the fourth quarter and promptly registered another 10-plus-yard reception later in the contest. Injuries and general ineffectiveness by the receiving core helped the undrafted rookie see a limited number of snaps, but it's unlikely Moore will see similar production moving forward.
