Play

Moore posted two catches for 43 yards across 10 games played in 2019.

Moore actually registered at least five offensive snaps in nine of the aforementioned 10 games although he caught a pass in just one of them. Travis Benjamin (quad) is expected to be a cap-savings causality this offseason, opening up the possibility for Moore to fight with a litany of other lesser-known options for the No. 3 receiver.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories