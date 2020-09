Moore (coach's decision) will be inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, per the Chargers' official Twitter account.

The 25-year-old receiver has now been scratched from the lineup in both Weeks 1 and 2, after making 10 appearances last year as an undrafted rookie. As Moore sits out another game, Jalen Guyton, K.J. Hill, and Joe Reed will see snaps behind Los Angeles' top wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.