Chargers' Jason Moore: Rises from practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Oct 31, 2020
1 min read
Chargers elevated Moore to the active roster Saturday.
The Chargers waived Moore last Saturday, but he cleared waivers and signed with the team's practice squad. He'll get another opportunity immediately, adding further depth to an already deep crew of wide receivers.
