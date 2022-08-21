Moore (undisclosed) secured two of eight targets for 25 yards in the Chargers' 32-18 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The fourth-year wideout had missed practice during the week with a soft-tissue injury, but Moore was able to both log action Saturday and check in second in targets. The Findlay product is competing for a spot on the bottom of the receiver depth chart, but he was notably outplayed against the Cowboys by fellow receiver Michael Bandy, who recorded eight receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown on nine targets.