Chargers' Jason Verrett: Awaiting full medical clearance
Verrett (knee) has still to receive medical clearance to practice in full, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Among the league's top corners when healthy, Verrett is bouncing back from a torn ACL that limited him to one game in 2017. Given that he's only seven months removed from surgery, it's no surprise that he remains under limitations. However, the fact he's been able to recently practice in some fashion suggests his recovery has gone as planned. Verrett should be fully functional when training camp starts up in late July.
More News
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Practices Monday•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Expected to be healthy for offseason programs•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Lands on IR•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Will not play Week 3•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 Fantasy sleepers: Collins, Powell
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Mailbag: Talking dynasty trades
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail, and he also reviews...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Rivers
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Philip Rivers and Mark Ingram...
-
Hunter Henry lost for season
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Chargers offense and the tight end landscape following the news...
-
Fantasy Football 2018: Top workhorse RBs
SportsLine simulated the entire 2018 NFL season 10,000 to come up with must-have workhorse...
-
Our latest PPR mock heavy at WR
Fantasy owners usually gravitate toward drafting running backs early and often, even in PPR....