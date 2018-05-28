Verrett (knee) has still to receive medical clearance to practice in full, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.

Among the league's top corners when healthy, Verrett is bouncing back from a torn ACL that limited him to one game in 2017. Given that he's only seven months removed from surgery, it's no surprise that he remains under limitations. However, the fact he's been able to recently practice in some fashion suggests his recovery has gone as planned. Verrett should be fully functional when training camp starts up in late July.