Chargers' Jason Verrett: Could return from PUP soon
Verrett (knee) could come off the Physically Unable to Perform list sometime during the weekend, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The standout cornerback figures to be at close to full speed come the start of the regular season. He'll rejoin 2016 breakout cornerback Casey Hayward in an emerging secondary as the two jockey for the No. 1 role on the depth chart.
More News
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Heads to PUP list•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Questionable for training camp•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Officially has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Likely having fifth-year option excerised•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...