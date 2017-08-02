Verrett (knee) could come off the Physically Unable to Perform list sometime during the weekend, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The standout cornerback figures to be at close to full speed come the start of the regular season. He'll rejoin 2016 breakout cornerback Casey Hayward in an emerging secondary as the two jockey for the No. 1 role on the depth chart.

