Chargers' Jason Verrett: Expected to be healthy for offseason programs
General manager Tom Telesco expects Verrett (knee) will be healthy enough to participate in offseason programs, Ricky Henne of Chargers.com reports.
Verrett missed all but one game of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, the second time in as many years the fourth-year corner had surgery on his troublesome knee. With Verrett on track to play come 2018, the Chargers could boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL, led by standout corner Casey Hayward.
More News
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Recovering from knee surgery•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Lands on IR•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Will undergo season-ending surgery•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Will not play Week 3•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Remains without firm timetable for return•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
SportsLine: Wild card pool rankings
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.