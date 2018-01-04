General manager Tom Telesco expects Verrett (knee) will be healthy enough to participate in offseason programs, Ricky Henne of Chargers.com reports.

Verrett missed all but one game of the 2017 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL, the second time in as many years the fourth-year corner had surgery on his troublesome knee. With Verrett on track to play come 2018, the Chargers could boast one of the best secondaries in the NFL, led by standout corner Casey Hayward.