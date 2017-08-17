Verrett (knee) is expected to start the season-opener against the Broncos, Tom Krasovic of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Head coach Anthony Lynn suggested Verrett's slow recovery from a torn ACL during Week 4 of the 2016 season was part of a concerted effort to "be careful" with the top cornerback. Verrett practiced without restrictions for the first time last week, but has yet to play in a preseason contest. Should he return to full health as expected, Verrett will share the field with Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Heyward, as both are expected to man a given side of the field.