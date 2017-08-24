Chargers' Jason Verrett: Expected to suit up Saturday
Verrett (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.
Saturday will mark Verrett's first return to game action since tearing his ACL during Week 4 of the 2016 season. While the former first-round pick isn't expected to play long, the news all but confirms Verrett is expected to be at full strength for the Chargers' season-opener.
More News
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Expected to start Week 1•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Practicing at full speed•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Removed from PUP list•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Participates in individual workouts•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Could return from PUP soon•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Should be ready for regular season•
-
Can Carson star for Seattle?
Chris Carson wasn't on Fantasy radars to open training camp, but he's opened some eyes. Dave...
-
Luck's injury a concern for Hilton
Andrew Luck (shoulder) might not be ready for Week 1, and there's a report he could be out...
-
Podcast: Live mock; Gillislee's value
Need to get ready for a draft this weekend? Follow along as we complete a 12-team draft on...
-
Takeaways: Two quality QBs
The standout performances from the second week of the preseason -- for better or worse -- involve...
-
Hunt running away with it?
Is Kareem Hunt that much better than Spencer Ware? Dave Richard dives into the latest preseason...
-
Searching for clarity in Pats' backfield
Rex Burkhead looked good, but Mike Gillislee is back at Patriots practice, opening the running...