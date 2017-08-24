Verrett (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Rams, ESPN's Eric D. Williams reports.

Saturday will mark Verrett's first return to game action since tearing his ACL during Week 4 of the 2016 season. While the former first-round pick isn't expected to play long, the news all but confirms Verrett is expected to be at full strength for the Chargers' season-opener.