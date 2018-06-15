Verrett (knee) was a full participant during the Chargers' minicamp Wednesday, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Verrett, who has had two surgeries to repair a tore ligament in his knee, was finally able to make his return to the field after missing 12 games in 2016 and 15 last season. The second surgery and additional time off last year seems to have done wonders for Verrett's health, and after a full practice, he should be line to be a full participate in the team's training camp next month.