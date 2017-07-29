Verrett (knee) was placed on the Active/PUP list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 2014 first-round pick is still struggling with the rehab of a partially torn ACL from October 2016. Knees are always tricky, so the Chargers aren't going to want to push their lock-down cornerback too soon. Check back for updates as training camp progresses.

