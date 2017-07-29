Chargers' Jason Verrett: Heads to PUP list
Verrett (knee) was placed on the Active/PUP list Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2014 first-round pick is still struggling with the rehab of a partially torn ACL from October 2016. Knees are always tricky, so the Chargers aren't going to want to push their lock-down cornerback too soon. Check back for updates as training camp progresses.
More News
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Questionable for training camp•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Held out of practice Tuesday•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Officially has fifth-year option picked up•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Likely having fifth-year option excerised•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chargers' Jason Verrett: Expects to undergo season-ending knee surgery•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...