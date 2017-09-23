Chargers' Jason Verrett: Lands on IR
Verrett (knee) has been placed on injured reserve.
The decision comes as no surprise following the announcement he'd receive season-ending surgery. In theory, Verrett could return after Week 10, but given the extent of the injury, any such scenario seems a bit unrealistic at the moment. Without Verrett, the Chargers will likely rely on Trevor Williams and Desmond King to slide into his spot.
