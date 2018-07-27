Verrett is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles during a conditioning test Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2014 first-round pick has played 25 games in four NFL seasons, most recently tearing an ACL in Week 1 of 2017. He made it back to full participation during June minicamp, but it now appears he'll have another season wiped out by injury. If Verrett's torn Achilles is confirmed, Trevor Williams likely will fill in as the starting outside cornerback opposite Casey Hayward, with Desmond King manning the slot. The Chargers received excellent work from that same alignment last season, but this does leave them rather thin behind the top trio.

More News
Our Latest Stories