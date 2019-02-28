General manager Tom Telesco said the door is open for Verrett (Achilles) to return to the Chargers in 2019, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Verrett is a talented player that hasn't been able to stay on the field since the Chargers made him a first-round pick back in 2014. Since then, he's appeared in just 25 of a possible 64 regular-season games due to a combination of knee and Achilles injuries. However, it seems the LA front office may feel like his talent is worth the gamble, at the right price, despite the significant injury concerns. The most likely scenario is a low-value, short-term deal that will allow Verrett to repair his market value for the future.