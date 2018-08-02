Verrett (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM Radio reports.

Verrett tore his Achilles last week, and with the cornerback now officially on injured reserve, his season is over. It's another dose of bad luck for the young corner, who is coming of a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2017 season and will now have appeared in just five games since the start of the 2016 season.

