Chargers' Jason Verrett: Participates in individual workouts
Verrett (knee) participated in individual workouts Friday, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Verrett's now one step closer to returning to team practice after completing an individual workout Friday. Given the 26-year-old is expected to come off the Physically Unable to Perform list far before the start of the regular season, Verrett appears to be on right on track.
