Verrett (knee) participated in offseason workouts on Monday.

Verrett's 2017 campaign came to an abrupt end following a late September ACL tear. However, it looks as if Verrett is ready to put the 2017 sorrows behind him following his return to team activities. The 26-year-old figures to lead the Chargers secondary in 2018.

