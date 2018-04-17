Chargers' Jason Verrett: Practices Monday, nearing complete return from ACL tear
Verrett (knee) participated in offseason workouts on Monday.
Verrett's 2017 campaign came to an abrupt end following a late September ACL tear. However, it looks as if Verrett is ready to put the 2017 sorrows behind him following his return to team activities. The 26-year-old figures to lead the Chargers secondary in 2018.
