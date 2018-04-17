Chargers' Jason Verrett: Practices Monday
Verrett (knee) participated in offseason workouts Monday.
Verrett's 2017 campaign came to an abrupt end after he aggravated the torn ACL that forced an abbreviated season in 2016. It appears as if he's ready to put those sorrows behind him following his return to team activities. The 26-year-old figures to slot into one of the starting spots at cornerback, assuming his health holds up.
