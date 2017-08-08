Verrett (knee) practiced without restrictions for the first time all camp Tuesday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Now that he's healthy, Verrett will return to his position across from fellow cornerback Casey Hayward on the first team. The partial tear in his ACL ended 2016 early for Verrett, a season in which he made 13 tackles and defended three passes in the four games he played. He apparently looked like his old self in practice, and it'll be interesting to see if he can continue that performance throughout the preseason.