Verrett (knee) underwent successful knee surgery three weeks ago and has been encouraged by the rehab process, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

After aggravating a torn ACL in Week 1 and requiring another procedure, Verrett will essentially have a second consecutive season wiped out due to injury. While it's good to see that Verrett's spirits have been high following the second surgery, the poor health he's displayed thus far in his brief career will likely limit his earning potential as he heads into free agency this offseason.