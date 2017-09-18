Verrett (knee) remains without a timetable after missing Sunday's game, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's an ominous note for the talented but injury-prone cornerback, as Verrett surprisingly appeared on Thursday's injury report with an undefined knee ailment, likely stemming from last October's ACL tear. As was the case Sunday, Trevor Williams will continue to fill in for Verrett if the former first-round pick continues to miss time, with Desmond King gaining additional snaps as the slot corner.