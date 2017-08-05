Chargers' Jason Verrett: Removed from PUP list
Verrett (knee) was removed from the physically unable to perform list Friday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN reports.
Verrett tore his ACL in Week 4 last season, but appears on track to be ready for Week 1. He was limited to individual workouts in his return Friday, Look for the Chargers to continue easing their starting corner back into the swing of things.
