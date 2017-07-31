Chargers' Jason Verrett: Should be ready for regular season
Verrett (knee) is on track to return from the Active/PUP list before the start of the regular season, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
That's good news for the former Pro Bowl cornerback, as Verrett has been slow to heal following a partial tear in his ACL during the 2016 season. He'll likely take over as the No. 2 cornerback when he returns, with Casey Hayward expected to handle the opposition's most dangerous wide receiver until Verrett gets up to speed.
