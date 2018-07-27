Official tests have confirmed that Verrett suffered a torn Achilles on Friday, ending the cornerback's season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Verrett was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list upon confirmation of his injury, according to Ricky Henne of the Chargers' official site, though the cornerback will transition to the team's injured reserve list eventually. This is a rough break for such a talented player who's now set to miss 55 of the first 80 games of his career. In his absence, Casey Hayward and Trevor Williams will take over on the outside with Desmond King working the slot.

