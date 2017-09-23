Play

Verrett (knee) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Verrett did not practice this week and currently has no timetable for his return. It doesn't look good at this point for the oft-injured cornerback, but determinations have yet to be made on his status beyond this week. Trevor Williams and rookie Desmond King will again see increased snaps in his absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories