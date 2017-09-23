Chargers' Jason Verrett: Will undergo season-ending surgery
Verrett has decided to undergo season-ending knee surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Verrett's status has been in question since he sat out Thursday's practice two weeks ago with a knee injury, and it now appears the worst-case scenario has come to fruition, and he will not play again in 2017. Verrett is among the league's top cornerbacks when healthy, but this will be the third time in four years as a pro he has missed a significant portion of the season, so it remains to be seen what level of production he provides when he returns.
