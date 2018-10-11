Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Absent from Wednesday's practice
Brown did not take part in Wednesday's practice due to a groin injury.
Brown has logged 14 tackles and a sack through five games this season for the Chargers, so his absence this week could be a slight cause for concern. He still has some time to get in practice and Friday's injury report will likely shed more light on the situation.
