Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Activated off PUP
Brown (ankle) was Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News off the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Tuesday.
Brown was originally not expected to return until Week 3 of the preseason, but with the linebacker already being activated, it looks like a return could potentially come sooner. Brown's activity in practice should be a good indicator on how soon he will be able to play in games for the Chargers.
