Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Cleared for Week 7
Brown (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans in London.
Brown never advanced beyond limited participation in practice this week, but he'll tough it out and return to action after sitting out last week's victory over the Browns. Though he'll likely start and take on a hefty snap count, Brown hasn't emerged as a reliable IDP option this season. He's eclipsed five tackles in just one of his five outings while generating only one turnover to go along with a single sack.
