Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Doubtful for Sunday
Brown (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Brown was unable to practice Wednesday and Thursday, so the doubtful tag isn't overly surprising. Kyzir White (knee) is still out after undergoing surgery, leaving Uchenna Nwosu to likely fill in at outside linebacker.
