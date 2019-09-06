Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Doubtful for Week 1
Brown (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Colts.
Brown continues to manage his recovery from an ankle injury suffered in the 2018 regular-season finale. A timetable for his return remains undisclosed, but Brown still appears on track to contribute at some point during the early weeks of the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Can you actually trust Brown in Week 1?
Even if Antonio Brown plays in Week 1 — which is still a massive if — Chris Towers says you...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 1 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews the key takeaways from Thursday Night Football's action, and rounds up the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Off to a fast start
We haven't seen many quarterbacks with the kind of potential to do damage with their legs like...