Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Full participant Thursday
Brown (abdomen) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
Brown was all over the field on Saturday for the Chargers, registering eight tackles. However, he seemed to suffer an abdominal injury in the process. Given his full participation Thursday, the linebacker should be ready to go Sunday against the Jets.
