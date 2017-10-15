Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Gearing up Sunday
Brown (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Brown will avoid missing his first game of the season after leaving a Week 5 matchup with the Giants early. His 46 tackles (32 solo) are the best on the team and he should be considered a valuable IDP threat weekly.
More News
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Only picks up five tackles•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Tending to foot injury•
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...