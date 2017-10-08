Chargers' Jatavis Brown: Gearing up Sunday
Brown (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Brown's injury was short lived after sustaining it one week prior, and he won't have to miss any games. It's unclear if the Chargers will limit his playing time, though, which would be detrimental to his fantasy value. Brown's 41 tackles (27 solo) are good for best on the team through four games.
