Brown (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Colts.

Brown had an excellent 2018 campaign with 97 tackles (61 solo) and five pass breakups. He'll sit out the season opener, and Uchenna Nwosu will start at outside linebacker. It's possible, however, that Nwosu was expected to be the starter regardless of Brown's injury.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories