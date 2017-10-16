Brown (ankle) finished Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders with three tackles (two combined).

While nothing has been announced from the Chargers, it seems as if Brown is still suffering from the effects of an ankle injury that caused the second-year linebacker to miss some time last week. That's the only explanation for why Brown was outsnapped by both Hayes Pullard (93 percent) and Korey Toomer (59 percent) on Sunday. IDP owners should keep an eye on Brown's practice status throughout the week, with Pullard just eight tackles away from the team-lead.